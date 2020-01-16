Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycolic Acid - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Glycolic Acid Market accounted for $261.48 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $531.48 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8%.



Increasing demand for glycolic acid in the cosmetic industry, growing glycolic acid consumption in varied applications is likely to boost the growth of the market. However, Skin problems caused by the use of glycolic acid-based cosmetic products are likely to hamper the profit boundaries.



Due to the increased adoption of personal care products, the glycolic acid market is witnessing significant growth. Glycolic acid is also used for the manufacturing of poly glycolic acid (PGA) and in absorbable sutures for surgical/medical applications. Improving healthcare standards, particularly in emerging economies, are expected to accelerate the demand for these sutures. This would, in turn, boost the demand for glycolic acid.



The key players operating in this market are Chemsolv, Inc., DuPont, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, CrossChem LP, Parchem, Sigma-Aldrich, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Griffin International Inc. and Crosschem LP.



By geography, Europe accounted for the substantial market share of over 30% due to a rapidly developing skin and hair care industry. Increasing demand for anti-aging and acne removal creams is expected to drive the market further over the forecast period. Presence of various cosmetics manufacturers in Italy and France is also likely to boost market growth.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Glycolic Acid Market, By Grade

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cosmetic Grade

5.3 Industrial Grade

5.4 Medical Grade

5.5 Technical Grade

5.6 Other Grades



6 Global Glycolic Acid Market, By Purity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glycolic Acid 30%

6.3 Glycolic Acid 70%

6.4 Glycolic Acid 99%

6.5 Other Purities

6.5.1 Glycolic Acid 57%

6.5.2 Glycolic Acid 60%



7 Global Glycolic Acid Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydroxyacetic Acid

7.3 Glycolic Acid Solution

7.4 Glycolic Acid Solid

7.5 Other Types



8 Global Glycolic Acid Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Household

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Personal Care & Dermatology

8.5 Other Applications

8.5.1 Adhesive

8.5.2 Agriculture

8.5.3 Dyeing & Tanning

8.5.4 Food

8.5.5 Medical



9 Global Glycolic Acid Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 CABB Group Gmbh

11.2 China Petrochemical Corporation

11.3 Hebei Chengxin Co Ltd

11.4 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co Ltd

11.5 Phibro Animal Health Corp

11.6 The Chemours Company

11.7 Water Chemical Co Ltd

11.8 Xinhua Pharm

11.9 Zhonglan Industry Co Ltd

11.10 Velocity Chemicals Ltd

11.11 Siddharth Chlorochem

11.12 Sancaiindustry

11.13 Mehul Dye Chem Industries

11.14 Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co Ltd

11.15 Cangzhou Goldlion Chemicals Co Ltd

11.16 Wuhan Biocar Bio-Pharm Co Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9b8qs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900