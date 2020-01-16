Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information Technology Service Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The information technology service management market was valued at USD 6.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12.19 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period 2020-2025.
With the introduction of new technologies, the enterprises are looking to implement them in the quest to improve their services to benefit their customers. For instance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been integrated with ITSM.
There has been a shift in focus toward the management of IT services and their applications for both short and long-term strategic decisions. Enterprises are investing heavily in the ITSM applications that can replace their existing legacy systems, depending on the features and capabilities offered by them.
Moreover, the market is also witnessing the major transformation of business segments, such as retail, travel, and hospitality, among various others from the traditional systems to cloud-based systems, owing to the increasing IT penetration.
In addition to this, businesses are shifting toward cloud-based solutions as it is an affordable operating expense instead of deploying an investment-intensive high Capital expenditure IT infrastructure solutions on-premise. This is expected to drive the cloud-based information technology service management demand.
Implementing ITSM solutions help business by regularizing processes through structured delivery and documentation. ITSM also helps businesses by bringing actionable IT insights into the business that help in decision making.
Key Market Trends
BFSI Sector is Expected to Witness Significant Growth
Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth
Competitive Landscape
The information technology service management market is highly competitive owing to the presence of small and large players in the market operating their business in domestic as well as in the international market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product and service innovation and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, ASG Technologies Group, Atlassian Corporation among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Adoption of IT Infrastructure Across End-user Industries
4.3.2 Rising Demand for a Unified Platform to Manage and Monitor IT Infrastructure Performance
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Issues in ITSM Implementation and Lack of Quality Standards in SLA's
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-premise
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Configuration Management
5.2.2 Performance Management
5.2.3 Network Management
5.2.4 Database Management System
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End-user
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 Government and Education
5.3.4 IT and Telecommunication
5.3.5 Retail
5.3.6 Travel and Hospitality
5.3.7 Healthcare
5.3.8 Other End-users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ASG Technologies Group, Inc.
6.1.2 Atlassian Corporation PLC
6.1.3 Axios Systems
6.1.4 BMC Software, Inc.
6.1.5 CA Technologies
6.1.6 Cherwell Software, LLC
6.1.7 Micro Focus International PLC
6.1.8 IBM Corporation
6.1.9 Ivanti
6.1.10 ServiceNow Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rg00j6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: