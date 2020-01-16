Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market was valued at USD 132.01 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach about USD 1,921.86 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 58.1%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).
The energy sector has certain limitations, including high administration and transmission costs mainly, due to the centralized functioning of the sector. As blockchain addresses these issues and decreases the scope for single point failures and increases transparency across the supply chain, the technology is expected to be a noteworthy digital transformation for the sector.
The blockchain technology, which has greatly benefitted the financial sector, finds applications in the energy sector predominantly for wholesale energy trading. However, the increasing number of use cases and efforts from the regional blockchain associations are promoting the adoption of the technology for various other applications like smart contracts and digital identification.
Blockchain enables energy transmission companies to track the movement of excess energy thereby managing the supply-demand bottlenecks. For instance, TenneT, a prominent power transmission company in the Netherlands and other parts of Germany, has partnered with an energy storage systems provider, Sonnen, to implement the usage of green energy from storage systems installed in the region as an alternative to coal or nuclear power for battling transmission bottlenecks. Significant pilot projects are taking place across regions, like the United States (Bovlabs), to test this application.
Key Market Trends
Smart Contract is Expected to Register Significant Growth
North America is Expected to Hold the Major Share
Competitive Landscape
The blockchain market in the energy sector is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on blockchain in the energy technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence of Variable Electricity Rates & Need for Peer to Peer Trading
4.3.2 Aggressive Spending by Venture Capitalists
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Scalability Constraints
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Payments
5.1.2 Smart Contracts
5.1.3 Digital Identities
5.1.4 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 SAP SE (SAP)
6.1.2 Microsoft Corp.
6.1.3 Accenture PLC
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 LO3 Energy Inc.
6.1.6 GREENEUM
6.1.7 Drift Marketplace Inc.
6.1.8 IOTA Foundation
6.1.9 Btl Group Ltd.
6.1.10 Power Ledger Pty. Ltd.
6.1.11 ImpactPPA
6.1.12 Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1cefd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: