TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graph Blockchain Inc. ("Graph" or "Company") (CSE: GBLC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Humphreys to the board of directors. In addition to being on the board, Mr. Humphreys will be advising the Company on the buildout of a blockchain based E-Commerce platform to serve the psychedelics industry.



Mr. Humphreys has nearly 20 years of experience working in the digital space, consulting on a variety of topics including digital transformation, D2C commerce, conversion optimization, user experience and usability. Matt has a plethora of experience leading complex and multi-tiered projects in a wide range of industry verticals, all while building a culture of innovation and creativity within his teams.

Matt led the design of Canada’s largest legal recreational Cannabis e-commerce site, Ontario Cannabis Store (www.OCS.ca). This experience will be directly correlated to the development of Graph’s e-commerce marketplace focused on the psychedelics industry. Matt will be working closely with the company to optimize the website, store design, improving site speed, SEO and conversion optimization.

“I am thrilled to have Matt join the Company, his experience working in the cannabis industry will be a great asset to Graph as we buildout our blockchain based e-commerce platform for the psychedelics industry,” says Govinda Butcher, CEO of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions. Graph leverages its proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

