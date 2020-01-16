VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Alpha North Capital Investment Conference at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas from January 17 – 19, 2020.



The conference introduces growth-stage companies across various sectors including technology, biotech and healthcare to top institutions and specialist brokers in North America through a full day series of one-on-one meetings between issuers and investors.

“We are excited to attend the AlphaNorth Conference for a second year in a row to communicate the progress on our story to Canadian, US and international investors providing them the opportunity to hear firsthand of our successes to date and growth plans moving forward,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health.

The company would also like to announce that it has also updated their corporate presentation for 2020. The presentation can be found at: https://www.mypremierhealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PHGI-2020-01-09.pdf .

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. In conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, which offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, the Company is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Company recently acquired Livecare, a pioneer in telehealth and a key enabler for sustainable health in geographically disperse populations. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

