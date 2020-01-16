MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Coallier to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Coallier served as Chief Executive Officer of Agropur Dairy Cooperative from 2012 to 2019 and was Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Dollarama S.E.C. from 2005 to 2010. He held various senior positions at Molson Inc./Molson Coors Brewing Company between 2000 and 2005, including Global Chief Business Development Officer, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Strategy and International Operations and Chief Financial Officer. Earlier roles included Chief Financial Officer of C-MAC Industries and Vice-President, Venture Capital of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec.



Mr. Coallier brings knowledge and experience from numerous public and private Boards, including Industrial Alliance Financial Services, Industries Sanimax and Ivanhoé Cambridge, where he served on the Audit, Human Resources and Governance committees.



“We are very pleased to welcome Robert to the Stella-Jones Board of Directors”, said Katherine Lehman, Chair of the Board. “His depth of executive and financial experience across industries as well as his exceptional appreciation of governance matters will bring broad experience to our Board. I am confident that he will make an immediate contribution and all of our Board members look forward to working with him”.

Mr. Coallier’s appointment is effective January 15, 2020 and brings the total number of Board members to nine.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

