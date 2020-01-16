Kin Slips™, award-winning cannabis infused sublingual strips with a 10-minute onset time, are currently produced and sold under license exclusively in California



Agreement provides exclusive Canadian rights to Aleafia Health to manufacture, market and sell Kin Slips, using proprietary formulations, manufacturing methodology and intellectual property

Kin Slips will be launched in medical and adult-use markets

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc.’s (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF, FRA: ARAH) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) wholly-owned subsidiary, Emblem Cannabis Corporation, has reached a definitive licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Kinstate, Inc. (“Kinstate”) to bring its award-winning, cannabis-infused sublingual strips brand and underlying sublingual strip technology to the Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis market. The Agreement provides the Company with the exclusive Canadian rights to manufacture, market and sell certain Kin Slips products, along with rights to use the associated proprietary formulations, manufacturing methodology and intellectual property provided by Kinstate and options for the Company to offer the format into certain other international markets. Kin Slips, along with many new cannabis formats, will be produced in-house at the Company’s Paris, Ontario processing facility.

With a discrete form factor, Kin Slips sublingual strips provide health and wellness conscious consumers with a consistent, smoke-free cannabis experience. The portfolio of sublingual strips is currently available in over 100 retail outlets in California, with multiple formulations. The Company expects to provide the new format to consumers in Canada during Q2 2020.

The Kin Slips brand has been widely recognized for leadership in product innovation, including:

“The innovative excellence of Kinstate’s Kin Slips product line has been tested in the world’s largest cannabis market,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Our approach of leveraging the formulas, branding, equipment, packaging and production know-how of tried and tested partners significantly accelerates our objective of bringing to market a portfolio of unique, premium cannabis health and wellness brands.”

“We are delighted to see our award-winning Kin Slips reach an international audience,” said Kinstate CEO Josh Kirby. “Aleafia Health’s commitment to cannabis health and wellness aligns perfectly with our long-stated objective of providing consumers with a discreet and all natural cannabis experience.”

Aleafia Health contact:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-TSX-ALEF (879-2533)

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

KIN SLIPS contact:

Josh Kirby, Chief Executive Officer

(510) 463-1001

jkirby@kinstate.com

LEARN MORE: www.kinslips.com

About Kin Slips:

Kin Slips was founded by a passionate group of entrepreneurs hell-bent on reimagining cannabis and developing the most efficient products possible. Their commitment to providing the best cannabis experience began with their sublingual strips—a revolutionary infused product that is discreet and all-natural, and that heightens the way cannabis is used in everyday life. Beyond the quality of the product, Kin Slips intends to inspire trust in the science and benefits of cannabis through meaningful conversations and education at the community level.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company with four primary business units: Cannabis Cultivation & Products, Health & Wellness Clinics, Cannabis Education, and Consumer Experience with ecommerce, retail distribution and provincial supply agreements.

Aleafia Health owns three major cannabis product & cultivation facilities, two of which are licensed and operational including the first large-scale, operational outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and has international operations in three continents.

Innovation is at the heart of Aleafia Health's competitive advantage. The Company maintains a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value and has been named the 2019 top performing company of the year by the TSX Venture Exchange prior to graduation to the TSX.

Forward Looking Information