CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) has secured a US$6.2 million contract with WestJet to install FLYHT's Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS™).



Under the terms of the five year agreement, FLYHT will provide WestJet with AFIRS units to support satellite communications (Satcom) as well as Satcom Air Traffic Control (ATC) data safety services, FANS datalink (allowing pilots and ATC to communicate directly, using digital text transmissions), and voice capabilities. WestJet will use AFIRS on its entire Boeing 737 fleet. As a result, AFIRS will be installed on more than 160 aircraft at WestJet.



“WestJet is on its way to becoming a global network airline and adding them to our growing customer base is a milestone for FLYHT,” says Derek Taylor, Sales Director at FLYHT. “With each new customer, we gain an additional proof point that validates the efficacy of our solutions. We look forward to providing WestJet with upgraded Satcom capabilities and leveraging this contract to generate additive benefits for both FLYHT and WestJet.”



FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. Globally, and for more than 20 years, airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed FLYHT's differentiated aircraft and enterprise-based solutions to deliver real-time, flight-deck, satellite connectivity for tracking, health monitoring, and streaming of operational, maintenance and weather data.

