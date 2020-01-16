HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that an abstract on new Phase 1 translational results for BPX-601, its lead GoCAR-T product candidate, has been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI). The meeting is being held January 23-25, 2020 in San Francisco.
Details of the poster presentation are as follows:
Title: Tumor Infiltration and Cytokine Biomarkers of Prostate Stem Cell Antigen (PSCA)-Directed GoCAR-T® Cells in Patients with Advanced Pancreatic Tumors
Poster Board: M1, Abstract 734
Presenter: Joanne Shaw, Ph.D.
Time/Location: Friday, January 24, 2020, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT, Level 1, West Hall
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and allogeneic cell therapies. Bellicum’s lead GoCAR-T® candidate, BPX-601, is designed to be a more efficacious CAR-T cell product capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com.
Source: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke IR
858-356-5932
Robert.uhl@westwicke.com
Media:
Kate Coyle
Senior Vice President
Westwicke PR
203-682-8210
kate.coyle@icrinc.com
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES
Bellicum Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: