TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. ("Freshii" or the "Company") (TSX: FRII) today announced the appointment of Stephen A. Smith to the Company’s Board of Directors. Freshii also announced that Jeffrey Burchell has stepped down from the Board of Directors. Both changes are effective January 16, 2020.



“Jeff has been an effective, diligent and passionate member of the Freshii Board of Directors and Audit Committee since we began our journey as a public company. We thank Jeff for his service to the company and wish him well in all of his future endeavours,” said Founder and CEO Matthew Corrin.

“We are very pleased to welcome Stephen Smith to the board. Stephen is an accomplished Executive and active Board member, with extensive leadership and managerial experience in both the retail and restaurant environments at Loblaw Companies, where he served as EVP Finance, and Cara Operations, now Recipe Unlimited, where Stephen was co-CEO and CFO,” continued Mr. Corrin.

Upon his appointment, Mr. Smith noted, “Freshii is an exciting, young, on-trend company that I believe is still in the early stages of its growth story. I am excited to join the board and to work with the management team in promoting the company’s goal of making healthy food available and affordable for citizens of the world.”

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Freshii was founded in 2005 and spans 464 stores across 16 countries. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

