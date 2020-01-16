Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sensors Market by Type (Temperature, Pressure, Position, Oxygen, NOx, Speed, Inertial, Image), Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Safety & Control, Telematics), Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive sensors market is projected to grow from USD 28.1 billion in 2020 to USD 41.9 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2025.



This report defines, describes, and forecasts the automotive sensors market based on sensor type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the automotive sensors market. It also analyzes product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Increasing electrification in the automotive industry to drive the market for automotive sensors.



Increasing electrification in the automotive industry, stringent environment regulations, motor production worldwide, growing consumer demand for safety and comfort are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive sensors market. However, safety threats related to autonomous cars and price competitive market acts as a restraint for the market growth.



Based on type, image sensors to be the fastest-growing technology segment between 2020 and 2025.



Automotive sensors segmented based on types is categorized as position, speed, pressure, O2, NOx, inertial, temperature, image, and other sensors. The demand for image sensors is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increased utilization of image sensors in ADAS, active parking assistance (APA), lane departure warning (LDW), collision avoidance systems, and other safety applications. The rapid development of autonomous cars, which relies significantly on image sensors, has spiked the demand for image sensors.



Based on application, Telematics to be the fastest-growing application between 2020 and 2025.



Based on applications, the automotive sensors market has been segmented into powertrain, chassis, body electronics, safety and control, exhaust, telematics, and others. Earlier, telematics used to be a part of high segment luxury vehicles. As technology advanced, it helped the telematics system to be incorporated in the budget and compact cars. The market of budget cars in populated and technologically advancing countries such as India and China is high. The introduction of infotainment and entertainment systems in low-budget cars has helped the market of telematics to grow drastically.



APAC automotive sensors market to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The automotive sensors market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The automotive sensors market has also been broadly classified based on regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The increase in the purchasing power of the consumer, infrastructure development, and increasing demand for more efficient and safer vehicles are the main factors that are driving the growth of the automotive sensors market in this region. The presence of developing countries such as India and China contributes to the growth of the automotive sensors market in this region.



China leads the production of automobiles in the world and is expected to lead the automobile production worldwide in the forecast period. The Government of the People's Republic of China has placed particular emphasis on the promotion and adoption of energy-efficient plug-in hybrid EV and pure EV.



Competitive Analysis



Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Sensata Technologies (US), Allegro Microsystems (US), Analog Devices (US), Elmos Semiconductor (Germany), CTS Corporation (US), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), STMicroelectronics(Switzerland), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Quanergy (US), Innoviz Technologies (Israel), and Velodyne LiDAR (US) are some of the key players in the automotive sensors market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive sensors market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Sensors Market

4.2 Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Country-Wise Automotive Sensors Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Alternative Fuel Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Emission Standards and Safety

5.2.1.3 Increasing Electrification in Automobiles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Preference for Diesel Cars

5.2.2.2 Underdeveloped Aftermarket

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Use of Automotive Sensors With Increasing Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures of Various Automobile Giants With Lidar Providers

5.2.3.3 Sensor Fusion

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Safety Threats in Autonomous Cars



6 Automotive Sensors Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

6.2.1 Government Mandates Related to Safety, Fuel Efficiency, and Emission Standards Drive the Market for Automotive Sensors

6.3 Aftermarket

6.3.1 Aftermarket to Witness Substantial Growth Owing to Use in Pressure Monitoring Systems for Improving Engine Control, Vehicle Safety, and Fuel Efficiency



7 Automotive Sensors Market, By Sensor Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Temperature Sensors

7.2.1 Temperature Sensors are Mainly Used in Powertrain and HVAC Applications

7.3 Pressure Sensors

7.3.1 Pressure Sensors are Mainly Used in HVAC, Safety & Control, and TPMS

7.4 Position Sensors

7.4.1 Position Sensors are Widely Used to Provide Information to the ECM

7.5 Oxygen Sensors

7.5.1 Oxygen Sensors are Used to Measure the Proportional Amount of Oxygen in A Liquid Or Gas

7.6 Nitrogen Oxide Sensors

7.6.1 Stringent Government Regulations to Limit Nox Emissions Provide Opportunities for Nox Sensors

7.7 Speed Sensors

7.7.1 Speed Sensors are Used to Measure Engine Camshaft Speed and Vehicle Speed

7.8 Inertial Sensors

7.8.1 Inertial Sensors are Mainly Based on MEMS Technology and Used in Accelerometers and Gyroscopes

7.8.1.1 Accelerometers

7.8.1.2 Gyroscopes

7.9 Image Sensors

7.9.1 Increasing Adoption of Adas Would Boost the Use of Image Sensors

7.9.1.1 CMOS

7.9.1.2 CCD

7.10 Other Sensors

7.10.1 Radar

7.10.2 Ultrasonic Sensors

7.10.3 Rain Sensors

7.10.4 Relative Humidity Sensors

7.10.5 Proximity Sensors

7.10.6 Particulate Matter Sensors

7.10.7 Lidar

7.10.8 Current Sensors



8 Automotive Sensors Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Cars

8.2.1 Passenger Cars to Dominate Market

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVS)

8.3.1 Increased Safety Features in LCVS to Drive the Growth of Market for LCVS

8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVS)

8.4.1 Government Norms to Curb Air Pollution Caused By HCVS to Drive Growth of Market in HCVS Segment



9 Automotive Sensors Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Powertrain

9.2.1 Powertrain Comprises Components That Generate Power and Deliver That Power to Vehicle

9.3 Chassis

9.3.1 Functions of Chassis Include Braking/Traction Control, Vehicle Stability, Steering Assist, Tire Condition Monitoring, and Suspension Control

9.4 Exhaust

9.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Exhausts Would Drive the Market

9.5 Safety & Control

9.5.1 Rise in Demand for Safe, Efficient, and Convenient Driving Experience Would Drive Use of Automotive Sensors in Safety & Control Application

9.6 Body Electronics

9.6.1 Passenger Cars to Dominate Body Electronics Segment of Market

9.7 Telematics

9.7.1 Telematics Covers Information and Navigation, Entertainment, and Diagnostics

9.8 Others



10 Automotive Sensors Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.2.1 Product Launches

11.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

11.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2.4 Expansions

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Players



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Robert Bosch

12.2.2 Continental AG

12.2.3 Delphi Technologies

12.2.4 Denso Corporation

12.2.5 Infineon

12.2.6 Sensata PLC

12.2.7 Allegro Microsystems, LLC

12.2.8 Analog Devices, Inc.

12.2.9 Elmos Semiconductor AG

12.2.10 APTIV

12.2.11 CTS Corporation

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 Autoliv Inc.

12.3.2 NXP Semiconductors

12.3.3 TE Connectivity

12.3.4 Stmicroelectronics

12.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

12.3.6 Quanergy

12.3.7 Innoviz Technologies

12.3.8 Velodyne Lidar

12.3.9 Leddartech

12.3.10 Valeo S.A.

12.3.11 Magna International

12.4 Right-To-Win



