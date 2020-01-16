LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. (OTC PINK:GFOO) (the “Company”) announces that the Company has become a public reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and has achieved “Pink Current Information” status from OTC Markets.

The Company also reports that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

“We are very pleased at the progress our current Board of Directors and management has made to bring the Company back into compliance with SEC and OTC Markets requirements, for the benefit of all our shareholders”, said Kuang Ming (James) Tsai, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Now that we are fully part of the SEC reporting system and OTC Markets shows that we have achieved “Pink Current Information” status, investors can more readily access information about our stock and analyze the Company’s potential going forward”, he continued.

“This is part of the ongoing commitment of our directors and management to improve our corporate transparency in anticipation of restarting our enzyme products business in Taiwan”, observed Yi Ling (Betty) Chen, the Company’s Treasurer and Secretary.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include, among other things, the having sufficient available capital to execute its plan of operations, regulatory compliance in Taiwan, market acceptance of the Company’s enzyme products and the ability to compete successfully in a competitive environment.

