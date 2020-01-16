PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in laser optics and subsystems, today announced the introduction of its water-cooled, aluminum variable radius mirror (VRM) for next-generation lasers with up to 20 kW output power.



Next-generation laser processing heads that are rated for tens of kilowatts of power while maintaining their precision, versatility, and speed are driving the demand for laser optics that can handle higher powers while remaining lightweight. II-VI’s new VRM is water-cooled to enable laser processing heads to achieve a power rating of 20 kW and above. The VRM is made of aluminum, which is 80% lighter than comparable copper and stainless steel solutions. VRMs enable laser processing heads to precisely maintain the focal point of the laser beam on the workpiece by adjusting the mirror’s radius of curvature.

“We are once again expanding the range of design options for high-performance optical systems with innovative optics capabilities,” said Steve Rummel, Sr. Vice President, Engineered Materials and Laser Optics Business Unit. “These aluminum VRMs benefit from our high-durability dielectric coatings and can be designed to withstand over 100 million mirror actuations.”

II-VI’s broad portfolio of laser optics is one of the largest and most advanced in the industry, leveraging deep expertise in diamond turning technology, magnetorheological finishing, and IBS coatings. II-VI also offers turnkey capabilities in optical design, fabrication, thin-film coatings, and metrology.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .