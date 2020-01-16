FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite®, today announced continued strong momentum in 2019 across all phases of the company. Key achievements included generating twice as much revenue from new customers in 2019 as compared to 2018, receiving multiple prestigious industry honors, launching key product and service innovations, and growing the popular In-Memory Computing Summit® in North America and Europe.



“2019 was a pivotal year for in-memory computing as mature platforms became the foundation for high performance, massively scalable production environments all around the world,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “As fast data becomes a competitive necessity for more businesses, our customers are coming from an ever-widening range of industries, including e-commerce and retail, financial services, fintech, healthcare, telecommunications, transportation and more. This trend will accelerate in 2020 as more and more companies undergo digital transformations. GridGain will continue to lead the in-memory computing industry with innovative products, thought leadership, and customer growth.”

Growth

Revenue from new customers signed in 2019 was 98% higher than in 2018.

The number of new customers in 2019 at least doubled compared to 2018 in key industries including financial services, telecommunications, retail and travel.

Revenue from new customers in 2019 grew by at least 350% in key sectors including financial services, retail, and transportation and logistics.

Awards

Products, Services and Partnerships

GridGain and Azul Systems collaborated to enable Java for ultra low-latency use cases at massive scale. Joint testing of a GridGain cluster running on Zing ® , Azul Systems’ optimized Java Virtual Machine (JVM), revealed that a GridGain distributed cluster run on Zing can consistently deliver 10x better latency for the 99.99 th percentile in comparison to general-purpose JVMs.

, Azul Systems’ optimized Java Virtual Machine (JVM), revealed that a GridGain distributed cluster run on Zing can consistently deliver 10x better latency for the 99.99 percentile in comparison to general-purpose JVMs. Added automatic data persistence, high availability and immediate restarts to the GridGain Cloud In-Memory-Computing-Platform-as-a-Service. GridGain Cloud can be launched with just a few mouse clicks. It delivers in-memory speed by maintaining all data in memory and offers unlimited horizontal scalability by distributing data across a distributed cluster of servers. New nodes can be added to the cluster dynamically. The data held in memory is continually backed up to disk and is available in seconds in the event of a restart.

Made the GridGain in-memory computing platform available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The availability of GridGain via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables companies deploying databases on Azure to confidently add extreme speed and massive scalability for data-intensive applications.

Joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®) and The Linux Foundation, demonstrating its support for the CNCF with a Silver Membership and participating in the foundation’s programs and guidance related to supporting cloud-native applications.

In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership

The fifth annual In-Memory Computing Summit ® North America took place in November 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. More than 30 industry leaders delivered six keynote addresses and 25 breakout sessions. More than 540 people registered to attend, representing 321 organizations from 13 countries on 4 continents, a 22 percent increase in registrations compared to the 2018 event.

North America took place in November 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. More than 30 industry leaders delivered six keynote addresses and 25 breakout sessions. More than 540 people registered to attend, representing 321 organizations from 13 countries on 4 continents, a 22 percent increase in registrations compared to the 2018 event. The third annual In-Memory Computing Summit ® Europe took place in June 2019 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. More than 38 industry leaders delivered 5 keynote addresses and 36 breakout sessions. More than 500 people representing 271 organizations from 26 countries on 5 continents registered to attend, a 70 percent increase in registrations compared to 2018.

Europe took place in June 2019 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. More than 38 industry leaders delivered 5 keynote addresses and 36 breakout sessions. More than 500 people representing 271 organizations from 26 countries on 5 continents registered to attend, a 70 percent increase in registrations compared to 2018. GridGain continued its global effort to help businesses understand how in-memory computing addresses the speed and scalability requirements of modern, data-intensive applications. The company participated in 17 industry conferences, hosted 24 webinars and workshops, and organized or provided speakers for 50 meetups around the world.

The GridGain in-memory computing platform is built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies to power digital transformations, machine learning and IoT applications, and Digital Integration Hub architectures. GridGain offers up to a 1,000x improvement in performance for applications built on disk-based databases. GridGain supports data processing APIs including ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and more, and supports ACID transactions, all at in-memory speeds.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

