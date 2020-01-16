Initial Order from New International Police Services Customer



SARNIA, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC PINK: LLLI), an innovation leader and manufacturer of advanced security solutions for law enforcement, military and security agencies worldwide, is pleased to announce an initial purchase order and 50% down payment have been received for a new international police services customer. Production on the order will commence immediately with anticipated delivery in the next 30 to 60 days. Plans are also underway to arrange a high level training program for this customer in operational and tactical use of the Lamperd product line. This initial order has the potential to lead to follow-up business with the new customer in 2020.

This order is very significant as it includes the first sales of Lamperd's new Double Action Launchers, available in 37mm and 40mm caliber, as well as Rife and Hand-Held types. These new generation Lamperd Double Action Launcher designs represent an advancement of capability and performance that is unmatched by any other launchers available anywhere in the world today. For full details visit this dedicated page on the Lamperd website: https://lamperdlesslethal.com/less-lethal-solutions/launching-systems/.

Company CEO Barry Lamperd stated, "We are extremely pleased to be starting off 2020 with a signed purchase order and down payment for Lamperd products which include our new Double Action Launchers that represent a state-of-the-art advancement in less lethal technology. I am especially proud of our new Hand-Held Double Action types which are a masterpiece of engineering. These models have twice the effective range of previous launchers with accuracy, balance and speed of loading/reloading that is unmatched by anything else available in the world. It is very gratifying to see that this advancement is already being recognized by our customer base and we have so quickly received the first order. The customer is an important international police services agency with a great need for public order and riot control products that are the most effective and also the safest. We look forward to working closely with this customer and others in 2020 as we bring our latest technology to market all over the globe."

About the Company

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (LLLI) is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces. The company sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and interlocking riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors. For more information visit: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:



This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



