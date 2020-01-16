MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that the Company has launched the UV350 dedicated in-vehicle IoT device in Sweden, and received its first purchase order to supply heavy trucks, forestry, logistic companies, and more, coming in 2020.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “We are very pleased to enter into the Swedish market with our Uniden UV350 dedicated in-vehicle IoT device. This represents an excellent European market for Siyata, as Swedish commercial vehicle owners look to migrate and augment single purpose hardware to the endless functionality and cost savings of our in-vehicle IoT solution. The UV350 will be a great asset for these vehicles and we are very excited at this opportunity to provide new technology to Swedish commercial vehicles.”

The UV350 is available through AT&T, FirstNet, Verizon Wireless, Bell Mobility and Rogers Wireless in North America as well as through additional partners in Europe and the Middle East. The Company anticipates further launches in additional countries in 2020.

The Uniden® UV350 is the world’s first dedicated in-vehicle IoT device with a Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) function, crystal-clear sound for voice calls, Android data applications, and more. This device was built and designed to minimize excessive clutter often found in commercial vehicles by incorporating the functions of multiple devices into one. The carrier-grade PoC network allows drivers to have nationwide unified communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe communication for commercial fleet dispatch and first responder community.

Uniden® UV350 Features Include:

4G LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

The UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information the Uniden UV350 visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

