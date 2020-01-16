FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced the release of its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility report, which showcases how the company is working beyond its business to help improve the communities it serves. This announcement coincides with “Proud to be Conduent Day,” a day designated at the company for supporting the communities where its employees live and work.

Conduent’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility report reinforces the company’s commitment to philanthropic efforts and highlights the progress it has made over the past year in strengthening its communities, empowering its people and governing its business.

“As a business, we deliver mission-critical services and solutions to create exceptional outcomes for our clients and the millions of people who count on them,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent Chief Executive Officer. “Our mission comes with significant responsibility to society, and we are continuously working to empower our employees, strengthen our global communities and operate responsibly across every interaction.”

Highlights from the 2019 report include:

Volunteerism: 21,234 Conduent employees took part in 141 volunteer projects, donating over 49,000 hours across the globe, representing a 68 percent increase in employee volunteers from 2018.





Diversity and Inclusion: with employees in more than 20 countries, Conduent is committed to encouraging a culture of inclusion that is designed to create a strong and effective workforce, reflective of the clients and communities it serves. The company promotes multicultural teams, bringing diverse perspectives to problem-solving along with creativity and innovation.





Sustainability: through mobile payments to virtual permitting, the report includes a snapshot of how within Conduent Transportation, several of the company’s solutions are having a positive impact on the environment. For example, in Washington, D.C., Conduent’s dynamic pricing for parking helped to achieve a 10 to 15 percent reduction in drivers circling for parking, reduced the time to find parking by 3 minutes, reduced double parking by 55 percent, and increased space availability by 5 percent, all of which contribute to controlling emissions and traffic congestion.





Governance: updated policies and programs that reflect Conduent’s commitments to safeguard customer information, manage risk, operate with integrity and ethical values, and treat all individuals with dignity and respect. For example, Conduent has adopted The Institute of Internal Auditors Three Lines of Defense Governance Model to help ensure that roles and responsibilities are clearly defined to manage risk across the company.

Beyond highlights from Conduent’s 2019 CSR Report

Through its delivery of services and solutions to businesses and governments, the company also:

Processes more than one-third of the United States’ child support payments every year, supporting almost 5 million children;



Serves more than 30 million customers annually with government healthcare services, including approximately 23 million Medicaid and CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program) beneficiaries; and



Provides modern, digital payment solutions to approximately 25 million cardholders, which includes approximately 50 percent of the nation’s payments to beneficiaries under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Celebrating Proud to be Conduent Day

This month, as part of Proud to be Conduent Day celebrations, Conduent employees around the globe are giving back to their communities and making a meaningful impact by engaging in activities, including:

Preparing and serving hot meals to underprivileged groups in India;



Hosting book drives in Europe to set up school libraries;



Donating cots to homes for orphans and special needs children in Jamaica; and



Organizing food drives for the needy in the United States.

To view the 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit: www.conduent.com/corporate-social-responsibility/

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in medical bill savings, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com . For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent , http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent .

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image above