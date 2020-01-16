KANSAS CITY, Missouri, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeniorVu, a Lead Management Platform company for senior living communities of all care levels now provides a medium for sharing technology trends, digital marketing expertise, speed-to-lead prowess, staffing solutions and industry analytics. The show is co-hosted by a Digital Marketing wizard and a Broadcast Journalist with 25+ years of experience.

“There are very few people in the senior living space broadcasting a genuine and friendly conversation about the areas in senior living that need some help,” said co-host Billy Daniels. “While most communities do a great job with the Seniors under their care, many struggle with providing a great experience for the families while searching for their senior loved one. We want to talk about proven solutions – big and small that can help them fix that problem today.”

Daniels is Vice President of Digital Marketing at SeniorVu. His co-host Valissa Smith is a former television anchor and reporter now on SeniorVu’s leadership team.

“Senior living communities are full of caregivers, not tech wizards like Billy,” Smith, Vice President of Strategic Communication joked. “We want this podcast to be a safe space so those caregivers can listen at their convenience, learn technology tips and tools, gain confidence and knowledge about innovation that can make a significant difference in their community.”

Topics the team plans to explore include a multitude of 3rd party provider headaches in senior living, applying speed-to-lead management to staff turnover, using analytics to predict move-ins, and other conversations to help communities improve occupancy without getting distracted from caregiving. Guests for the podcast come from inside and outside the industry and from all over the country.

Off Your Rocker: A SeniorVu Podcast can be found on all podcast platforms. New episodes are typically published every 3-4 weeks.

