MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) (“Marlin” or the “Company”), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses, will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after market close on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss results the following day on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, January 31, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8263 (International) Conference ID: 13697822 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=137519 Replay: For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 31, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 14, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13697822.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin is publicly traded (NASDAQ: MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Investor Contacts:

Mike Bogansky

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(856) 505-4108

Lasse Glassen

Addo Investor Relations

lglassen@addoir.com

(424) 238-6249