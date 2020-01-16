NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced that the 2020 Leading Lights Awards, the telecom industry's most prestigious awards program, is now open for nominations.



Now in its 16th year, Leading Lights provides a broad range of opportunities for the communications industry’s innovators and leaders to showcase their efforts during the past year and be recognized for their achievements. The program comprises 21 categories, including one new category, Most Innovative Private Wireless Networks Strategy, and the latest additions to Light Reading's Hall of Fame.

"The impact of 5G's arrival in the communications market has been huge, driving innovation and advances in multiple areas of the industry, including edge computing, telco cloud, private networks, IoT, the use of AI tools and optical transport, as well as in the radio access network sector," said Light Reading's Editor-in-Chief, Ray Le Maistre. "Add to that the fast pace of change in the SD-WAN market, multiple developments in the cable and video delivery sectors and the flourishing of telecom-specific blockchain applications and I know we're going to get a bumper crop of great submissions again this year," he added.

The complete list of categories is:

· Most Innovative Cable/Video Product or Service

· Most Innovative Mobile/Wireless Product or Service

· Most Innovative Telecoms Product (Optical/IP/Carrier Ethernet/FTTH)

· Most Innovative AI/Analytics Strategy

· Most Innovative Blockchain for Telecoms Strategy

· Most Innovative Business Cloud Service

· Most Innovative SD-WAN Service

· Most Innovative SD-WAN Product Strategy (Vendor)

· Most Innovative Telco Cloud Strategy (Network/Data Center Operator)

· Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy (Vendor)

· Most Innovative Private Wireless Networks Strategy

· Most Innovative Edge Computing Strategy

· Most Innovative Security Strategy

· Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy

· Most Innovative 5G Technology

· Most Innovative 5G Strategy

· Outstanding Components Vendor

· Outstanding Test & Measurement Vendor

· Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor

· Company of the Year (Private)

· Company of the Year (Public)

As it has done since 2010, Light Reading will be expanding its Hall of Fame, which recognizes those individuals, both the famous and the infamous, who have made a notable contribution to the global telecom sector. Nominations can be submitted for the Hall of Fame, although the individuals considered for this particular award may also be nominated by Light Reading's editorial team.

The awards will be presented at a networking dinner and drinks event at the Hackberry Creek Country Club in Irving, Texas, on Monday, May 18, the eve of Light Reading's Big 5G Event (https://tmt.knect365.com/big-5g-event/).

The deadline for entries is Friday, March 20, 2020, at 5pm EST. Early bird rates are available for entries submitted by Friday, February 21, 2020. For more information or to enter click here.

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators, cloud services players and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates two dedicated research divisions, Heavy Reading and Tractica; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including Security Now, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

