SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indio Technologies, a division of Applied Systems, today announced that Bouchard Insurance, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has selected Indio to fully automate the client data capture and application experience for their commercial lines business. Leveraging Indio, Bouchard Insurance will provide a simplified insured experience while minimizing time spent and E&O exposure.

“Traditionally in commercial lines, the method to gather our clients’ renewal data for the application and marketing process is lengthy and inefficient which doesn’t align with the level of customer experience and our client-first philosophy,” said Justin Barnaky, Business Insurance Practice Leader, Bouchard Insurance. “Indio solves this challenge by giving us access to thousands of digitized carrier applications, pre-filling client and risk information, thus reducing the time it takes for our clients to complete the renewal application process. The increased efficiency of the Indio product has been a blessing to our customers and colleagues.”

Indio enables agencies to deliver a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. The application uses smart-form automapping to reduce the need for rekeying client across individual application and risk information, increasing efficiency while reducing errors and omissions. Agencies can communicate in real time with clients directly within the online insurance forms, enabling back and forth communication and collaboration all within a single application. Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative, easier, and minimize errors and omissions, saving agencies and their clients’ time and money.

“The inefficient commercial lines application experience that historically involved multiple forms and vendors dampens the insurance customer experience,” said Mike Furlong, chief executive officer, Indio Technologies. “Using Indio, Bouchard Insurance will be able to automate the traditionally manual process, enabling the agency to improve customer retention and capitalize on more opportunities.”

About Indio

Indio, a division of Applied Systems, provides insurance application and renewal software to automate the commercial lines submission process among agencies, brokerages, insurers and the insured. The application provides a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. In simplifying and accelerating the submission and renewal process, Indio enables agencies, brokerages, and insurers to create greater efficiencies and value while providing their insureds a digital customer experience.

