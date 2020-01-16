PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (PINK: ALLM).

Alliance BioEnergy Plus Inc. (“Alliance”) is happy to report that the newly designed advanced prototype has been installed and has performed its initial runs. The advanced prototype showed above expected results, again confirming the robustness and disruptive nature of the CTS 2.0 technology.

This prototype enables us to perform the testing needed to further develop the system into a commercial system. With this data, a significant step will be made towards the next development stage towards a commercial system.

Alliance has also produced its first successful samples of bio-originated and bio-degradable plastic from the lignin out of the CTS 2.0 process, which is a second product stream next to the sugars used to produce biofuels.

The Company has recently settled in its new location in Palm Beach Gardens, where we have integrated our laboratory and offices in one modern state-of-the-art facility. The arrival of the new prototype, and the integration of our facilities, is a basis to accelerate the development process of commercializing the CTS2.0 technology. Alliance will develop a dual product strategy of both biofuels and bio-degradable plastics.

“It is my strong expectation that the year 2020 will be the turnaround year for Alliance. We have a solid technology to produce green energy and plastic products that are in very high demand worldwide.” says CEO, Ben Slager.

About the Company: Alliance BioEnergy +, Inc. ("ABE") (PINK: ALLM), is a publicly traded company focusing on Green energy and renewable technologies. ABE developed a new and improved technology system that converts virtually any plant material – grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and subsequently into biofuels without the use of enzymes or liquid acids. We call this the CTS 2.0 process, where CTS stands for Cellulose to Sugar. The cellulose is converted into sugar and lignin. The sugar is further converted into bio-ethanol and other biofuels.