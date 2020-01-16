COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced Renaud Deraison, the company’s co-founder and CTO, will join other global leaders in Davos, Switzerland for the Cybersecurity Tech Accord panel to discuss cybersecurity as part of the global, digital economy and Tenable’s vision for the future of Cyber Exposure.



On Wednesday, January 22 at 6:00 PM local time, Deraison will participate in the Tech Accord’s second- annual panel discussion to explore twenty-first-century cybersecurity challenges and how industry partners can work together to further improve the security of our digital economy. The panel will feature senior leaders from prominent Tech Accord companies, including Tom Patterson, Chief Trust Officer at Unisys; Sanjay Poonen, Chief Operating Officer at VMWare; Alissa Starzak, Head of Public Policy at Cloudflare; and Amy Weaver, President of Legal and Corporate Affairs for Salesforce.

“The interconnectedness of today’s digital world has driven the global economy to new heights. While the benefits of this innovation are undisputed, we can’t ignore the new threats it creates for enterprises and governments,” said Deraison. “For example, critical infrastructure security is now a major business risk for every company in every industry — from energy and transportation to pharmaceuticals and, even, the right to fair elections. As we enter a new decade, we have to ensure that cybersecurity is central to every technology investment and business strategy. This charge is fundamental to Tenable’s Cyber Exposure vision, helping organizations everywhere manage, measure and reduce their cyber risk in the digital era.”

For more information about the event, visit https://www.wisekey.com/davos/#tech .

