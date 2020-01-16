NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (GBT) is among a handful of companies that are developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that are expected to transform the future of the healthcare industry. Both segments of the industry, AI and IoT, are growing exponentially, and GBT’s technology is ideally positioned to succeed in this burgeoning marketplace.

GBT will grow its footprint in the industry with its “Avant! AI” (Avant!) technology, a unique AI engine capable of being “trained,” which makes it ideal for developing applications that require learning volumes of information. The company says that it plans to target the implementation of Avant! in several different applications, and the first such opportunity will be an application for the medical field that GBT will introduce to the explosive healthcare AI market.

Avant! is an “expert agent” or “knowledge advisor” that can act as a knowledge center for any given database; therefore, GBT says its technology is capable of “achieving human objectives” with its actions. Essentially GBT has created an AI engine that will be capable of retrieving specific data from just about any field, including volumes of medical data, which makes it an ideal candidate to help transform the future of the healthcare market.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salomon Ocon, says, “We are currently evaluating Avant! operating as an expert medical advisor for everyone. Another option is to have Avant! as a medical imaging analyst. Here Avant! will review medical imaging data like ultrasounds, MRIs, CT scans and X-Rays to identify potential abnormalities and then alert physicians to them.”

According to analysts at Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), the healthcare AI market is forecasted to be worth $6.6 billion by 2021, with a 40% CAGR, and the healthcare IoT market is forecasted to become one of the largest digital health segments with a $158-billion market by 2022 and a 31% CAGR.

BGV explains the key trends in the digital transformation of the industry, “The healthcare market faces sweeping challenges that affect virtually all of its stakeholders from patients and customers to providers, administrators, and institutions. Global healthcare spending is projected to increase at an annual rate of 4.1%, driven by an aging population, developing market expansion, and rising labor costs. Beyond digital disruption, healthcare is one of the largest areas of spending representing 18% of GDP. As such, there is a unique opportunity for innovative startups.”

Harvard Business Review (HBR) agrees and said there is tremendous excitement about how AI could change healthcare. “New AI technologies are being developed to streamline administrative and clinical processes, and venture capital is pouring in to fund dozens of new AI health care startups.”

And, it appears the excitement is justified. HBR says that strategists from Accenture’s healthcare practice investigated the value of several promising AI applications and found that they could create up to $150 billion in annual savings for U.S. healthcare by 2026.

BGV analysts added, “Healthcare AI creates self-running growth by leveraging technologies that enable machines to sense, comprehend, act, and learn to perform administrative and clinical healthcare functions to augment human activity.”

And because AI technologies like GBT's Avant! can mimic human cognitive functions, they are ushering in a dramatic shift in the way the healthcare industry will operate into the future. AI is a transformative technology that is revolutionizing the healthcare industry in many ways. From drug development to clinical research, AI has helped improve patient outcomes at reduced costs.

GBT’s COO said of the company’s first advanced-AI application being developed for the medical field, “Due to Avant!’s powerful capability to analyze vast amounts of data, we’re positioning Avant! to operate in the medical/healthcare industries. Its cognitive capabilities make it an efficient candidate to perform rapid, evidence-based, analysis and to quickly provide vital information for essential topics.”

Salomon Ocon said that one future possibility for GBT’s technology is to offer Avant! as a “medical expert agent” that could function as a personal medical assistant for everyone. “Imagine an intelligent medical advisor at your fingertips and available to you around the clock that provides you with accurate medical advice. This type of ‘super-intelligent agent’ would be invaluable in any household worldwide.”

To learn more about GBT Technologies, Inc. visit: https://www.goph.io

About GBT Technologies, Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage company that considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a Content Development IR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with press releases, research reports, corporate videos, radio-style CEO interviews and feature news articles.

This article was written based upon publicly available information. Stock Market Media Group may, from time to time, include our own opinions about the companies, their business, markets and opportunities in our articles. Any opinions we may offer about any of the companies we write about are solely our own and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any of the securities we write about are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the web site of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at: www.sec.gov, where you can also find all of GTCH’s filings and disclosures. We also recommend, as a general rule, that before investing in any securities, you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks. We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or advisor. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Our publications about GTCH are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Stock Market Media Group and its management may benefit from any increase in the share price of the profiled companies and hold the right to sell the shares bought at any given time including shortly after the release of the company’s profile. Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. Under the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), Stock Market Media Group discloses that it was remunerated six thousand dollars paid for by a third party via bank wire, to produce content related to GBT Technologies. Our articles are the opinion of Stock Market Media Group and written based upon publicly available information.

Stock Market Media Group does not own any shares in GBT Technologies and never accepts compensation in free-trading shares for its marketing services of the company being profiled, however third parties that might have compensated Stock Market Media Group may hold free-trading shares of the company being profiled and could very well be selling, holding or buying shares of the company’s stock at the same time the content is being disseminated to potential investors; this should be viewed as a definite conflict of interest and as such, the reader should take this into consideration.

If Stock Market Media Group ever accepts compensation in the form of free trading shares of the company being profiled and decides to sell these shares into the public market at any time before, during, or after the release of the company’s profile, our disclaimer will be updated accordingly reflecting the current position of those free trading shares received as compensation for our services.

For more information: www.stockmarketmediagroup.com .

Contact:

Stock Market Media Group info@stockmarketmediagroup.com