NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REAL Insight and Strategy , founded by global research, insights and strategy consultant, Serena Saitas , announced today the company’s national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women Presidents’ Educational Organization – New York, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) . Founded in 2009, REAL Insight and Strategy is a widely respected consulting company working with esteemed brands across the globe and specializing in helping brands identify groundbreaking opportunities through consumer research, cultural insights, advisory and disruptive strategy workshops.



Serena is also the founder of Crash the Glass , a project collective she began in 2013, and demonstrating how women can rise to the top by going around the glass ceiling through entrepreneurship instead of trying to jungle gym up from the bottom. Serena also launched the first study in the U.S. focused on female millennial entrepreneurs and predicted the rise of female entrepreneurship as a cultural movement prior to the movement we are seeing today.

On the national certification, Serena Saitas stated, “I am so honored to be a part of this incredible and forward-thinking community of women business leaders with this prestigious and meaningful certification by WBENC.” Saitas continued, “I am also grateful to my clients, industry peers, and to the companies who recognize the importance and value of working with female-founded businesses.”

Chief Marketing Officer of Spartan, Carola Jain , said, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Serena and her team at REAL and have seen the creative and strategic thinking she provides along with the outstanding impact of her contributions.” Jain continued, “I can’t think of anyone more deserving!”

WBENC’s national standard of certification implemented by the Women Presidents’ Educational Organization – New York is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about REAL, visit www.realinsight.nyc.

About REAL:

REAL is an independent research, insight and strategy company specializing in the early identification of groundbreaking opportunities for brands.

Over the past decade, REAL has laid the strategic foundation for award-winning creative campaigns, product launches, rebrands, and billion-dollar brand mergers. REAL was also the first company to predict the rise of female millennial entrepreneurship in 2013 as a movement that would transform American corporate culture. Clients have included Spartan, White House Black Market, United Rentals, Novartis, Ogilvy & Mather, and Montefiore Health System.



REAL was founded by Serena Saitas who has over twenty years of global brand experience. REAL has earned the trust of CEOs, CMOs, VCs, and founders who want to move forward quickly and methodically, and value the expertise the team brings to the table.