SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS Group, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, was named among the “Best-in-Class” P&C Core Systems providers Overall and in Vendor Stability in Aite Group’s new report, 2019 U.S. P&C Core Systems Evaluation: Moving Beyond the Basics .

The report explores some of the key trends within the core systems market for P&C carriers and discusses the ways that technology is evolving to address new market needs and challenges.

“With EIS Group’s concentration on digitizing core processes, customer experience, and innovation, we are helping insurers of all kinds to step outside the constraints of legacy systems, processes, and thinking,” said Tony Grosso, Global Head of Marketing, EIS Group. “We’re proud that Aite Group and our customers have recognized our efforts to provide the future-focused core solution for P&C as well as life and benefits insurers.”

In addition to faring extremely well against much larger and publicly-traded competitors in the overall scoring of Aite’s AIM Components, including Vendor Stability, Client Strength, Client Service, and Product Features, EIS Group scored a 96% and was tied for the top score for Vendor Stability. EIS Group also was ranked second for Client Service, based on customer feedback.

"As the P&C insurance world becomes more digital and as core system platform users—agents, policyholders, and internal employees—demand greater ease of use, vendors are under a good deal of pressure to deliver on both for their carrier clients,” said Jay Sarzen, senior analyst with Aite Group's P&C Insurance practice. “EIS Group has answered that challenge by building a platform that enables a digital experience for its carrier clients and provides an intuitive user experience for carriers’ key stakeholders. These elements were major reasons why EIS Group was named a Best-in-Class vendor for 2019."

The Aite Impact Report evaluated the overall competitive position of 16 vendors, focusing on vendor stability, client strength, product features, and client services.



For more information, view the market analysis and full EIS Group excerpt from the Aite Group report: http://bit.ly/2QRYO3w

About EIS Group

EIS Group moves insurance carriers closer to their customers. Leading insurers use the EIS® digital insurance platform to build and deliver fast, simple, engaging experiences across the entire insurance lifecycle — quoting, policy administration, billing, claims and service. The cloud-enabled platform of core, experience and insight solutions empowers insurers to innovate faster, reduce costs, and create competitive advantages. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS Group powers digital insurance for property/casualty and benefits insurers of all sizes, worldwide. For more information, visit EISGroup.com or follow @EISGroupLtd on Twitter.

Kevin Haydon

EIS Group

+1.845.797.2976

khaydon@eisgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1fea6f6-ede6-4492-acf1-91624a345767