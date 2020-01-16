New York, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the largest digital currency asset manager, today released its 2019 Grayscale Digital Asset Investment Report, a comprehensive report that highlights investment activity and performance across the Grayscale family of products in 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, Grayscale raised $225.5 million into its investment products, bringing assets raised for the full-year to $607.7 million.



2019 marks Grayscale’s strongest annual asset raise and surpasses cumulative investment across the Grayscale family of products dating back to the firm’s inception in September 2013. Total investment since inception now exceeds $1 billion.



Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust continued to lead 2019’s investment demand with $471.7 million total, $193.8 million of which were raised in 4Q2019, marking the largest quarterly investment into the Trust since its inception.



The majority of investments continued to come from institutional investors, accounting for 71% of investment for 2019. Additionally, while Grayscale’s client base expanded by 24%, the company also saw deeper engagement from existing clients, which accounted for more than 75% of capital raised in 2019. Furthermore, 36% of Grayscale clients now have allocations to multiple products within the Grayscale product suite.



To read the entire 2019 Grayscale Digital Asset Investment Report, click here: https://gryscl.co/2019_Investments.



Grayscale's investment products are available to institutional and accredited investors through their respective periodic and ongoing private placements. Grayscale’s single-asset investment products provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Horizen (ZEN), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), XRP, and Zcash (ZEC). Additionally, Grayscale’s diversified investment vehicle, Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund, provides exposure to the top digital currencies by market capitalization. As of December 31, 2019, Grayscale managed approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management across its family of 10 products.



Additionally, secondary markets exist for four of Grayscale’s products as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), Grayscale® Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE), Grayscale® Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCQX: ETCG), and Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLCF) are publicly-quoted and available to all individual and institutional investors on the OTCQX® Best Market.*



Grayscale is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), which builds, buys, and invests in 150 bitcoin and blockchain companies around the world. In addition to Grayscale, DCG is the parent company of Genesis, a leading digital asset trading and lending firm, and CoinDesk, a global media and events company.



*Because each product does not currently operate a redemption program, there can be no assurance that the value of the Shares of such product will approximate the value of the underlying assets held by such product, less such product’s expenses and other liabilities, and the Shares of such product may trade at a substantial premium over, or a substantial discount to, the value of the assets held by such product, less such product’s expenses and other liabilities.



This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.



About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments, LLC is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $2.0B in assets under management. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world’s biggest network of digital currency intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future within an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest.



