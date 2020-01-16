New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global antifungal drugs market is expected to grow from USD 11.92 Billion in 2018 to USD 13.87 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.91% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of fungal infections such as aspergillosis and candidiasis are some of the key driving factors driving the market.
Market Outlook of the Antifungal Drugs
Drug Class Segment Analysis of the Antifungal Drugs Market
The Azoles drug segment dominated the global antifungal drugs market with USD 5.83 billion revenue in 2018. This increased market share can be credited to the broad-spectrum action delivered by Azoles. These drugs are of immense use in the treatment of candidemia, blastomycosis, systemic candidiasis, and ocular fungal infections.
Indication Segment Analysis of the Antifungal Drugs Market
The Candidiasis segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.98% over the forecast period. Growing incidence of thrush or oropharyngeal candidiasis that develops in the mouth or throat is anticipated to drive the global antifungal drugs market over the forecast period.
Dosage Form Segment Analysis of the Antifungal Drugs Market
The ointment segment emerged as the leader in global antifungal drugs market with USD 5.11 billion revenue in 2018. Growing use of topical antifungal in the treatment of skin related fungal infections is projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.
Region Segment Analysis of the Antifungal Drugs Market
Increasing incidence of infectious disease in addition to presence of established pharmaceutical companies, and well-developed healthcare sector led the North America region to dominate the global antifungal drugs market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.02% over the forecast period. Factors such as growing prevalence of infection caused by the candida genus fungi, growing awareness pertaining the treatment are expected to drive the growth within the Asia Pacific region.
Competitive Landscape and Key Vendors
About the Report:
The global antifungal drugs market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.
