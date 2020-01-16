Company to Discuss Recent Developments and Growth Outlook for 2020



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCPK: GMGI), a technology-driven company that designs and develops social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today said its CEO Brian Goodman will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 4:00pm EST to discuss recent developments and the company’s growth outlook for 2020.

To participate in this event, please dial (Toll Free) 844-407-9500 domestically or 862-298-0850 internationally, approximately 5-to-10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

You may access the teleconference replay by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 domestically or 919-882-2331 internationally, referencing conference ID #57568. The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live event, and end at midnight EST on January 29, 2020.



An audio recording of the conference can also be accessed at http://goldenmatrix.com/presentations.html within 30 minutes after the completion of the call.

About Golden Matrix



Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.



Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.