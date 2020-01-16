HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16.1.2020 AT 16:30

Change in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team​

Leena Lie, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, and a member of Huhtamaki Global Executive Team has decided to leave Huhtamaki to pursue other career opportunities.​

“I want to thank Leena for her contribution to Huhtamaki and wish her all the success in her future endeavors” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.​

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety, will have an interim role as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications in addition to her current role, until a successor for the position has been appointed.​

The change is effective as of January 16, 2020.​

Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Global Executive Team are:​

Charles Héaulmé (chairman), President and CEO;

Clay Dunn, President, North America;

Olli Koponen, President, Flexible Packaging;

Eric Le Lay, President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and Fiber Packaging

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety and Marketing and Communications;​ and

Antti Valtokari, Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance.

