Atlanta, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation broker, today announced the organization and thousands of its employees from its corporate office and operations centers across the country have raised funds over the last six years on behalf of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), a non-profit organization dedicated to. the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease.

“The money LogistiCare raises not only helps NKF spread awareness about kidney disease, it also helps to provide such tools as educational resources for kidney patients and transplant recipients,” said Cara McKinney, Executive Director of NKF Serving Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. “Additionally, it supports community outreach and initiatives that teach individuals about the risk factors associated with kidney disease and steps to maintaining kidney health. We are grateful for their support and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Since its inception, LogistiCare has been dedicated to helping nonprofits such as the National Kidney Foundation through fundraising walks in 23 U.S. cities. This year’s donation is part of LogistiCare’s longstanding commitment to NKF’s mission which aims to relentlessly advocate for better quality of life and outcomes for all kidney patients.

“Our partnership with NKF is a prime example of how we choose to give back,” said Dan Greenleaf, LogistiCare Chief Executive Officer. “I am extremely proud of our employees for their tireless dedication to serving others.”

In addition to its sponsorship of NKF and other initiatives throughout the year, such as the Gobble Up Hunger food and clothing drive, the company is also an active participant in goBeyondProfit, an organization that encourages businesses to make significant contributions to improve communities in which they live, work and serve. For more information about LogistiCare’s community involvement, visit www.logisticare.com/community-commitment/.

About LogistiCare l Circulation

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. The Company's services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration. The Company is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. Together with subsidiary Circulation, LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. In 2018, LogistiCare consistently maintained a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare and Circulation visit, www.logisticare.com and www.circulation.com.

Mike Rieman Cookerly for LogistiCare 404.419.9230 mrieman@cookerly.com