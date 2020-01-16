Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered) has been named to After Nines Inc.’s ChannelE2E Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs list and research for 2019. The annual list and research identify and honor the top 200 managed service providers (MSPs) focused on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and other public clouds.

The Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s Q3 and Q4 2019 readership survey, and ChannelE2E’s industry coverage of MSPs that manage public cloud workloads.

Highlights from the worldwide research include:

This year’s research honors public cloud MSPs from 28 different countries.

Over 55 percent of the MSP survey participants and honorees are located outside of the United States.

Public Cloud MSP services grew 22 percent in 2019, or roughly twice as fast as the traditional managed IT services market, ChannelE2E research reveals.

“Our IT engineers are dedicated to providing top of the line, comprehensive cloud solutions customized to our clients’ business and application needs,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “It is a huge honor and testament to our work to be recognized by After Nines Inc. and ChannelE2E as an industry leading MSP in cloud services.”

“After Nines Inc. congratulates Konica Minolta and All Covered on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “As customers seek to migrate workloads to public cloud platforms, they need experienced partners to manage, monitor, safeguard and optimize those workloads. The world’s Top 200 public cloud MSPs have answered that call to action.”

All Covered’s Cloud Services give businesses access to the most cutting-edge technologies at a low, predictable price without the need to purchase costly hardware or software. Scalable solutions allow businesses to optimize core business processes while supplying the organization with unlimited potential for growth.

The ChannelE2E Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey – from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

