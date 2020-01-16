MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.65 percent.



“Mortgage rates inched up by one basis point this week with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 3.65 percent. By all accounts, mortgage rates remain low and, along with a strong job market, are fueling the consumer-driven economy by boosting purchasing power, which will certainly support housing market activity in the coming months,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist.

Khater continued, “While the outlook for the housing market is positive, worsening homeowner and rental affordability due to the lack of housing supply continue to be hurdles, and they are spreading to many interior markets that have traditionally been affordable.”

News Facts

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.65 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending January 16, 2020, up slightly from last week when it averaged 3.64 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.45 percent.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.09 percent with an average 0.7 point, up slightly from last week when it averaged 3.07 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.88 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.39 percent with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.30 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.87 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com , Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela Waugaman

703-714-0644

Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/499145ae-d74a-41ce-bd74-59269514857f