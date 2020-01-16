AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated information and information for investors for 2020 at these dates:
14.02.2020 – Revenue and clients for January period
16.03.2020 – Revenue and clients for February period
31.03.2020 – Announcement about convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders
15.04.2020 – Revenue and clients for March period
28.04.2020 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 month of 2020
29.04.2020 – Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders
15.05.2020 – Revenue and clients for April period
15.06.2020 – Revenue and clients for May period
15.07.2020 – Revenue and clients for June period
29.07.2020 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 month of 2020
14.08.2020 – Revenue and clients for July period
15.09.2020 – Revenue and clients for August period
15.10.2020 – Revenue and clients for September period
28.10.2020 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 month of 2020
16.11.2020 – Revenue and clients for October period
15.12.2020 – Revenue and clients for November period
15.01.2021 – Revenue and clients for December period
09.02.2021 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 month of 2020
Company is planning to convene General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 of April 2020.
CFO
Tomas Staškūnas
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt
+370 687 10426
AB Novaturas
Lithuania, LITHUANIA
AB Novaturas LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: