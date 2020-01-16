AB “Novaturas”  plans to publish regulated information and information for investors for 2020 at these dates: 

14.02.2020 – Revenue and clients for January period 

16.03.2020 – Revenue and clients for February period 

31.03.2020 – Announcement about convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders 

15.04.2020 – Revenue and clients for March period 

28.04.2020 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 month of 2020 

29.04.2020 – Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders 

15.05.2020 – Revenue and clients for April period 

15.06.2020 – Revenue and clients for May period 

15.07.2020 – Revenue and clients for June period 

29.07.2020 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 month of 2020 

14.08.2020 – Revenue and clients for July period 

15.09.2020 – Revenue and clients for August period 

15.10.2020 – Revenue and clients for September period 

28.10.2020 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 month of 2020  

16.11.2020 – Revenue and clients for October period 

15.12.2020 – Revenue and clients for November period 

15.01.2021 – Revenue and clients for December period 

09.02.2021 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 month of 2020 



Company is planning to convene General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 of April 2020. 

CFO  
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt 
+370 687 10426 