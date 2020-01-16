Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lottery Benchmarking Report - 2019/2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides a wealth of information on lottery-specific industry benchmarks far beyond sales comparisons.
The 2019/2020 edition includes a large number of analyses of the Internet/digital segments. Since social media and networks, such as Facebook, and social gambling are becoming more and more important, the report includes analyses of activities and successes of lotteries in social media.
Report Contents
In total, the report has 46 pages and 42 graphs/exhibits.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction & Overall Trends
2 Total Sales Benchmarks
2.1 Total Sales Per Capita
2.2 Real Market Penetration - Per-Capita Sales as % of Per-Capita Income
3 Lotto Sales Benchmarks
4 Betting Sales Benchmarks
5 Instant Lottery Sales Benchmarks
6 Keno Sales Benchmarks
7 VLT Sales Benchmarks
8 Retail Channel Benchmarks
8.1 Density of Retail Outlets
8.2 Sales Per Retail Outlet
8.3 Retail Strategies in Comparison
9 Internet & Digital Channels Benchmarks
9.1 Internet/Digital Sales
9.2 Registered Users, Sales Per User/Player, and Other Related Benchmarks
9.3 Development of Internet/Digital Sales of State/Public Operators
9.4 Mobile Sales
10 Overall Cost Benchmarks
11 Marketing Benchmarks
12 Human Resource Benchmarks
13 Prizes/Payout Benchmarks
14 IT & Data Communications Costs Benchmarks
15 Retailer Commission Benchmarks
16 Methodology
17 List of Exhibits
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
