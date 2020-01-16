Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global barbecues and grills market was worth $5.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.26% and reach $8.1 billion by 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider barbecues and grills market, and compares it with other markets.



The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the barbeques and grills market. As the number of people opting for outdoor recreational activities is increasing, the demand for barbeques and grills is rising. Campers and holidaymaker's prefer cooking food on barbeque grills over stoves. According to a 2017 survey commissioned by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), 24% of the respondents preferred grilling on a camping trip and 21% at a vacation home party.



The availability of substitutes for barbeques and grills is acting as a restraint on the market. Smokers, solar stoves, spit rotisseries, pit ovens and infrared grills are increasingly being used as substitutes for barbeques and grills. These devices are easy to use, produce higher temperatures and are efficient. For instance, infrared grills produce higher temperatures of 1200 F compared to conventional grills that produce 700 to 750 F. Moreover, infrared grills start producing heat faster and require less time for cooking.



Manufacturers of barbeques and grills are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to the changing needs of the customers. Some of these features include touch screen controls, automatic fuel measurement, automatic heat controls and voice recognition. For instance, in February 2017, Spectrum Brands introduced the GEORGE FOREMAN smokeless grill series with open grate technology that produces 80 percent less smoke compared to the previous model.



In March 2019, Kenyon International, Inc introduced a touch-controlled system technology, IntelliKEN Touch. The company's electric grills Floridian, SilKEN Grill and Texan Grill available with this technology provide 16 exclusive heat settings and produce heat of wide temperature ranging between 150 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.



In October 2019, Empire comfort systems, a manufacturer of broilmaster premium grills, acquired primo ceramic grills.Through this acquisition Empire comfort systems will expand its presence in the premium grill market. Primo ceramic Grills Company is a USA based company involved in the manufacturing of oval shaped ceramic grills.



Major players in the market are The Coleman Company Inc, Spectrum Brands, The Middleby Corporation LLC, Char-Broil LLC, Kenmore, Traeger, LANDMANN, Broilmaster, FIRE MAGIC, Weber-Stephen Barbecue Products India Private Limited.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Barbecues & Grills Market Characteristics



3. Barbecues & Grills Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Barbecues & Grills Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Barbecues & Grills Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Barbecues & Grills Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Barbecues & Grills Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Built-In Grills

Freestanding Grills

Portable Grills

4.2. Global Barbecues & Grills Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Household

Commercial

5. Barbecues & Grills Market Regional & Country Analysis

5.1. Global Barbecues & Grills Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Barbecues & Grills Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



The Coleman Company Inc.

Spectrum Brands

The Middleby Corporation LLC

Char-Broil LLC

Kenmore

Traeger

LANDMANN

Broilmaster

FIRE MAGIC

Weber-Stephen Barbecue Products India Private Limited

KitchenAid

Broilmaster

Fire Magic

George Foreman

Napoleon

Bull

Char-Griller

Dyna-Glo

Blackstone

MHP

Sears Holdings Corporation

Empire Comfort Systems Inc.

