CYBER1 confirms status of Board of Directors and process to bring the Company in line with its Articles of Association

London United Kingdom – 16 January 2020, Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) (“CYBER1”), (Nasdaq:CYB1,OTCQX:CYBNY), confirms today that that the Company has provided steps to be in line with the Articles of Association. Currently, Daryn Stilwell is the serving Director on the Board.

The company has already taken immediate steps to resolve the matter, as announced firstly on the 11th of December, through the nomination committee proposing two prospective Board members. Following the passing of CYBER1 Chairman, Kobus Paulsen, CYBER1 has taken the necessary steps in proposing additional Board members, as confirmed on the 10th of January when the Company announced an EGM to take place on the 28th of January at 13:00 (CEST). The approval of at least three of the nominations to the Board will ensure compliance with the Company’s article of association, wherein a minimum of three Board of Directors must be present.

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST, and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients’ protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of 43.95m EUR in 2018. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors .

