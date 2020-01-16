BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon was named a Finalist today in the Sales & Customer Service category in the 14th annual Stevie® Awards, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program. The company was selected in the Best Customer Engagement category for their “Heavy Work Industry Heroes” campaign. This campaign highlights the hero’s journey taken by their innovative customers using courage, knowledge, and technology to eliminate operational bottlenecks and amplify productivity, efficiency, and their bottom lines.



“Our industry heroes set the gold standard in implementing supply chain solutions across their operations, and in doing so, shine the spotlight on game-changing opportunities for growth in an industry sector where technology adoption has historically been a challenge,” said Ed Rusch, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. “Our teams guide customers through their entire hero’s journey, ensuring an exceptional experience along the way. This campaign features the innovators across construction and celebrates all those who help build an amazing world.”

The industry heroes campaign provides Command Alkon the opportunity to collect and share successes broadly across construction. These stories inspire others to leverage technology to gain greater outcome certainty and overcome long-standing productivity challenges. Heroes are then featured prolifically in industry-wide communications such as publications, articles, blog posts, industry promotions and events, digital media, on social, in whitepapers and case studies, and more. Example materials for this campaign can be found here .

The awards are presented by the Stevie® Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 48 nations, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

“We’re thrilled to be a finalist in the Sales and Customer Service category,” added Ed Rusch. “It’s an honor to be named alongside previous award recipients like Apple, BASF, Ford Motor Company, P&G, and Samsung.”

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, commented, “Every Finalist nominee should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges. They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges. We look forward to recognizing them all with Gold Stevie Award trophies and Silver and Bronze Stevie medals in Las Vegas.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

About Command Alkon

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Technologies, Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

