SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq:SVMK) was honored by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area . Making the list for a third consecutive year, SurveyMonkey continues to build a culture that excels in one of the nation’s most competitive markets.



“This is an amazing recognition of the power of community, for our employees to do inspiring work, to build an inclusive culture, and to leverage our collective super power to become a place where the curious come to grow,” said Becky Cantieri, chief people officer of SurveyMonkey. “We’re proud of the talent we are able to attract and retain, in part by prioritizing and acting on employee feedback. SurveyMonkey has been experiencing rapid growth, building out its enterprise customer experience solutions, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without everyone offering their ideas and pushing boundaries.”

This recognition follows SurveyMonkey's streak of recent local milestones. In 2019, the company made a key acquisition of San Francisco-based GetFeedback, a top-rated feedback solution for Salesforce, to further scale its enterprise customer experience management offerings for brands that want to boost customer retention and loyalty by surfacing insights and acting on important feedback.

Along with the opportunities to help more than 335,000 global organizations and 5,346 enterprise customers to gather crucial insights, SurveyMonkey also offers industry-leading employee benefits including more inclusive family planning benefits , extended bereavement leave , and the extension of benefits to vendors and contractors . This month, SurveyMonkey will begin offering mental health benefits to its employees.

“Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like SurveyMonkey are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential.”

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. The ranking considered more than 33,000 employee surveys from companies across the San Francisco Bay Area. SurveyMonkey was also ranked in 2019 as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology and Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

SurveyMonkey is a clear leader in the workforce today, as evidenced by its accolades. In December 2019, SurveyMonkey was also chosen as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recipient for 2020, recognizing it as a best place to work.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

