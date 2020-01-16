DoubleTakeTM selected amongst the best products at CES by The Paley Center;

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FRANKFURT: E3O1) announced that its patent-pending artificial intelligence offering, ALLIS™ (“Advanced Low Light Imaging Solution”) attracted significant attention from a number of multinational imaging and semiconductor companies during private meetings at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. NexOptic anticipates closing strategic partnerships with several of these organizations beginning in Q1 of this year.

The Paley Center for Media also short-listed DoubleTake™ among the 13 best products at this year’s CES, and Forbes selected DoubleTake as one of the “Five Coolest Travel Gadgets at CES 2020.”

The Paley Center will include DoubleTake in its selection of the best products from CES 2020 to share at its exclusive members and invited guests-only event in New York on Thursday, January 16. NexOptic team members will be on-hand to introduce the award-winning product to media and key industry executives.



“The industry’s enthusiastic reception for ALLIS at CES confirmed our expectations for this ground-breaking AI and justified all the hard work of our developers and team,” said Paul McKenzie, CEO of NexOptic. “We look forward to sharing more news soon on the AI front, and we are also currently negotiating distribution and marketing agreements for DoubleTake.”

Founded in 1975, The Paley Center for Media has become an American cultural institution. They’re dedicated to the discussions of the cultural, creative, and social significance of TV, radio, and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public.

About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is an innovative optical development company, which aims to enhance the way we view the world around us. The Company is preparing to launch DoubleTake to the public. DoubleTake is NexOptic’s multi-award winning, reimagined binoculars designed to disrupt the growing outdoor recreation market. DoubleTake utilizes NexOptic’s high magnification lenses for a state-of-the-art digital experience. NexOptic is also working to commercialize its ground-breaking artificial intelligence (“AI”) for imaging as well as exploring opportunities for its innovative mobile lens designs.

The Company’s developing suite of optical technologies now includes AI. NexOptic can increase aperture sizes within given depth constraints of various imaging applications to improve diffraction-limits and resolution. Besides enhancing image quality, NexOptic’s AI drastically reduces image noise and motion blur common in poor lighting environments. More information is available at www.nexoptic.com .

