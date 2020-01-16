MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMERGIA Inc. (formerly The Delma Group Inc.) (CSE: DLMA) (the “Company” or “Emergia”) is pleased to announce today that it has changed its name from The Delma Group Inc. to Emergia Inc. and its ticker symbol from “DLMA” to “EMER”. The Company expects that the common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name and new symbol “EMER” on or about January 21, 2020.



The Company is changing its name and ticker symbol to align with the recent strategic changes within the Company, including the refocussing of the Company on the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate mainly in Canada. The name change was previously approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 27, 2019 (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”).

"We are pleased to announce a rebranding of the Company that reflects the transformation that took place in the past months in the Company’s management and focus" said Henri Petit, President and CEO of Emergia. "We want our company name and symbol to embody the Company’s DNA as well as our agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy and our commitment to the growth of our portfolio."

In addition, Emergia announces that the amendments to the articles of the Company previously approved at the Shareholders’ Meeting, have been filed by the Company and are now in force. For a detailed description of the amendment to the articles of the Company, please refer to the Company’s Management Information Circular dated August 29, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol change or the amendment of the articles. Certificates representing common shares of The Delma Group Inc. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change.

ABOUT EMERGIA INC.

EMERGIA operates in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-suite residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Company’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables the group to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.



For more information, please visit www.emergia.com and www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking information. Such statements and information may be identified by looking for words such as “about”, “approximately”, “may”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “predict”, “potential”, “project”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “continue” or similar words or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to business strategy and plans, and objectives of or involving the Company. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the market for the common shares, volatility of market price for common shares and other risks generally attributable to the business of the Company. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the MD&A of the Company filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.