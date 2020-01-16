PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bank announced today its new Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Daisy Ortiz Berger. Berger is responsible for the Bank’s overall marketing and communication strategy and supporting its growth in the region.



“We are excited to have Daisy on our team. She will be leading the marketing and communications charge at a critical time for SB One Bank as we continue to build our brand and strength in the metropolitan market,” said Vito Giannola, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Banking Officer, SB One Bank.

Berger offers a wealth of brand marketing, agency management, digital, events and social media experience most notably in the banking and automotive industries. Her most recent financial services roles include strategic marketing executive for New York Region of Bank of America, director of credit card acquisitions for Citibank, NA and digital marketing manager for Isuzu Finance of America.

Berger is an adjunct marketing professor at the City University of New York, Lehman College and a board member of the Lehman Scholarship Foundation. She resides in River Edge, New Jersey with her husband and two children.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp ( SBBX ), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

