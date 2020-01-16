Newport Beach, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced that the NYSE American has authorized the application it previously submitted to the NYSE American related to the Ault & Company, Inc. securities purchase agreement which provides for its acquisition of up to a 19.99% ownership interest in the Company’s common stock at a price of $1.12 per share.



On December 23, 2019, DPW entered into a securities purchase agreement with Ault & Company, Inc. to purchase up to 19.99% of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price per share of $1.12, subject to the approval of the application therefor submitted to the NYSE American.

The application was authorized by the NYSE American on January 15, 2020. As a result, at the closing of the securities purchase agreement on January 15, 2020, Ault & Company, Inc. became the beneficial owner of 666,945 shares of Common Stock, or 19.99% of the common stock then outstanding.

Ault & Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a private holding company controlled by Milton C. Ault, III, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

