SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in Brazil are moving toward fully automating their digital workplaces, and are looking for vendors to help them empower workers through self-support, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for Brazil finds enterprises in Brazil focusing on improving worker experience with workplace tools. Enterprises are embracing automation, but they also want to improve user productivity by enabling better collaboration and discovering new ways of working.

The focus at Brazilian enterprises around improving employee experience is pushing them to adopt automation and artificial intelligence, the report says. Sequential, repetitive tasks can often be automated, freeing employees’ time to work on higher-level collaborative projects.

Automation, however, must keep employee needs at the forefront, the report says. “Although automation can improve user experience, a hassle-free environment for employees is a must, not a differentiator,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “When automation is done right, work is changed from repetitive tasks to intelligent decision making, creative thinking, problem solving, and improving customer experience.”

The report sees increasing use of design-thinking methodologies at Brazilian companies that involve employees and take their needs into consideration when proposing changes such as office layouts, organizational hierarchies and job descriptions.

In addition, many enterprises in Brazil are using managed workplace services to improve employee experience and productivity, the report says. But few service providers have an end-to-end service platform to deliver on employee expectations of a seamless experience while using desktop and smartphone apps and services.

Enterprises are also interested in better measurement of user experience, the report says. Sensors, events and applications generate data that can be tagged by machine learning tools while feeding management dashboards. Emails, chat conversations and other data can feed artificial intelligence-powered sentiment analysis that can help executives gauge worker satisfaction.

The report also notes a growing interest in managed mobility services among enterprises in Brazil. ISG expects increasing security threats, data breaches and privacy regulations will push growth in managed mobility services, the report notes.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 22 providers across four quadrants: Digital Workplace Consulting Services, Managed Services – Workplace Support, Managed Services – Mobility Support, and Managed Services – Workplace and Mobility for the Midmarket.

The report names IBM and Stefanini as leaders in all four quadrants. Accenture, Atos, DXC Technology, Unisys and Wipro are leaders in two quadrants, and HCL, Santo Digital, Sonda and TIVIT are leaders in one.

