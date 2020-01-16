Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Engine Technologies For Meeting Co2 and Fuel Economy Targets - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging light vehicle engine technologies required to meet CO2 and fuel economy mandates, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
This engine technologies global market study includes:
- Diesel and gasoline, fuel injection system and forced induction fitment and size data for the top 14* markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends in engine technology (combustion strategies such as: Atkinson cycle; HCCI/CAI; lean burn; variable compression ratio and stratified charge). Also: fuel injection system developments; effects of downsizing and downspeeding; kinetic and thermal energy recovery; forced induction; engine material developments; variable valve actuation; alternatives to the internal combustion engine and alternative fuels such as hydrogen and CNG.
- Regional engine supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE engine technology suppliers including Tenneco, Zircotec, Federal Mogul, Delphi, Nemak and Kolbenschmidt
- A sector PESTER analysis
- Updated profiles of the major engine technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects
*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America; Mercosur; Western Europe; Central Europe; Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.
Use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of expected future developments in engine technology and the efforts to reduce CO2 emissions
- Understand the size and scope of the top engine 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological engine developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Market forecasts
- 48 volt mild hybrids
- Diesel engines
- Forecasts - forced induction total
- Fuel injection systems
- Hydrogen market projections
- Petrol engines
- VW diesel emission scandal
- OEM overview
- BMW
- Daimler
- Fiat-Chrysler
- Ford
- GM
- Honda
- Honda engine that's 45% thermally efficient
- Hyundai-Kia
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Mazda
- Nissan
- PSA Groupe
- Renault
- Subaru Corporation
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
- Supplier overview
- BorgWarner
- Bosch-Mahle
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies
- Denso
- Federal-Mogul
- Hanon Systems
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IHI/IHI Charging Systems International
- Keihin Corp
- Mahle
- Martinrea
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Modine
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schaeffler Group (INA-Holding)
- Sogefi
- Stanadyne
- Valeo
- Wabco
- Others
- Technology overview
- 48V mild hybrids
- OEM 48V activity
- Supplier 48V activity
- What will 48V bring?
- Alternatives to electrification
- Biodiesel
- Ethanol
- Future fuels conclusions
- Hydrogen
- Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) - fuel-cell vehicles
- General Motors - fuel-cell vehicles
- Honda - fuel-cell vehicles
- Hyundai - fuel-cell vehicles
- Toyota - fuel-cell vehicles
- Natural gas and LPG
- Atkinson developments
- Thermally efficient Toyota and Honda engines
- Downsizing/downspeeding
- Active engine mounts
- Pendulum dampers
- Energy recovery
- Exhaust gas heat recovery
- KERS
- Rankine heat engines
- Stirling engines
- Thermoelectric generators
- Thermoelectric nanowires
- van der Waals Schottky diode
- Forced induction
- Forced induction technical developments
- Fuel injection systems
- Diesel
- Injection rate shaping
- Rail pressures
- Supplier competitive positioning diesel injection
- Variable nozzle
- Other developments
- Petrol
- Supplier competitive positioning for petrol injection
- Full (parallel or power-split') hybrids
- Other alternative engines
- HCCI/CAI
- Ignition
- Alternative ignition systems
- Lean burn
- Materials
- Split cycle engines
- Stratified charge
- Variable compression ratio
- Variable compression ratio engines
- Variable displacement engine
- Variable Valve Actuation
- Camless engines
- Cylinder deactivation
- Diesel VVA
