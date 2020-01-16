Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle Materials Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global body material trends sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

This global market study includes:

  • Material use as a percentage of vehicle body weight for the top 14 markets
  • A review of the latest material developments, applications and market trends (including space frames, engine cooling, armour, braking, reinforcing, seating, light-weighting, films, aluminium, carbon fibre, coatings, magnesium, organic materials, plastics and composites, steel and recycling initiatives)
  • Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Isolite Group, Zircotec, Prodrive, JAPIA, Tata Steel, Surface Processing
  • Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
  • Updated profiles of the major materials suppliers including their strategies and prospects
  • Material use forecasts as a percentage of vehicle body weight for the top 14 markets (sectors include steel, iron, aluminium, plastics, glass and other materials)

You can use this materials market report to:

  • Gain a quick overview of the automotive materials sector globally
  • Understand the size and scope of the world's top 14 markets
  • Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
  • Review the latest and most significant technological developments
  • Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
  • Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
  • Track key companies' latest activities and prospects
  • Prepare supply and demand forecasts
  • Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
  • Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Companies
    • 3M
    • Accuride Corporation
    • Aichi Steel
    • AK Steel
    • Aleris
    • Arconic Inc
    • Asahi Kasei Plastics
    • Autoneum
    • BASF SE
    • Benteler
    • Biomer
    • Bodine Aluminum
    • Bridgestone
    • CIE Automotive SA
    • ContiTech
    • Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc
    • Covestro
    • Dow Automotive Systems
    • Drxlmaier Group
    • DuPont (E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company)
    • Evonik
    • Faurecia
    • Fosun
    • Freudenberg & Co. KG
    • Gestamp Automocion
    • Henkel
    • Honeywell
    • Hyundai Steel
    • International Automotive Components
    • JFE Steel Corporation
    • Kobe Steel
    • Lanxess
    • LG Chem
    • Magna International Inc.
      • Infrastructure
      • Merger and acquisition activity
    • Martinrea
    • Metaldyne
    • Minda Corporation
    • Mitsui Chemicals
    • NanoSteel Company
    • Novares
    • Novelis
    • NSG
    • Oerlikon Balzers
    • Posco
    • PPG Industries
      • Infrastructure
      • Merger and acquisition activity
      • Products
    • PT Astra Otoparts
    • SABIC
    • Saint-Gobain
    • Samvardhana Motherson Group
    • Shiloh Industries
    • Showa Denko
    • Solvay
    • Stadco
    • Sumitomo Corporation
    • Tata Steel
    • Teijin
    • Tenedora Nemak
    • ThyssenKrupp AG
    • Toray Industries
    • Toyo Tire & Rubber
    • Toyoda Gosei
    • Trelleborg AB
    • Trinseo
    • Victrex
    • Woodbridge Group
    • Yokohama Rubber
    • ZF
  • Forecasts
    • Aluminium
    • Glass
    • Iron
    • Other materials
    • Plastics
    • Steel
  • Materials
    • Aluminium
      • Applications
        • Alcoa's MagnaForce
        • Aluminium sheet from Kobe Steel
        • Audi Space Frame
        • Cadillac ATS
        • Constellium's aluminium crash management system
        • Engine cooling
        • Ford F-150 pickup
        • GM's aluminium welding technology
        • Heat shield from Federal-Mogul
        • Honda's steel-aluminium jointing solution
        • Novelis supplying aluminium sheet to General Motors
        • Tesla Model S
        • Turbocharger
    • Carbon fibre
      • Armoured vehicles
      • Bentley's solutions
      • BMW's solutions
      • Body panels
      • Carbon ceramic disc brakes
      • Daimler's solutions
      • Ford's solutions
      • GM's solutions
    • Coatings
      • Colour trends
        • BASF's research
        • DuPont's research
        • PPG's research
      • Other
    • Magnesium
      • Roofs
      • Seating
    • Organic materials
      • Acoustical foam
      • Doors
      • Ecological plastic in the Prius
      • Engine parts
      • Floor mats
      • Ford's approach to using alternative materials
      • Instrument panels
      • Interiors
      • Mercedes-Benz uses coconut matting, crushed olive stones and even sawdust
      • Seating
      • Tyres
    • Other materials
      • Alternative material to nylon 12 resin
      • BASF's car seat cover
      • ContiTech's double-sided timing belt
    • Plastics and composites
      • Bioplastic for vehicle interior parts
      • Brake pedal
      • Bumper market
      • Charge air ducts
      • Composite material door panels
      • Composite plastic tailgate
      • Door panels
      • Engine cooling
      • Environmentally friendly (green') products
      • Front-end modules
      • Fuel system applications
      • General Motors' 'smart materials' developments
      • Glass fibre compounds
      • Glazing
      • Interior applications
        • Ford and Coca-Cola develop vehicle interior fabric
      • Resins
      • Roof systems
      • Sealing applications
        • Material from Trelleborg
        • Windshield sealing system for the Opel Astra GTC
      • Seat belts
      • Seats
      • Spare wheel tray
      • Spoiler
      • Suspension system
      • Tailgate
      • Technology developments
      • Transmission crossbeam
      • Wheels
    • Recycling
      • Batteries
      • Bumpers
      • Glazing
      • Interiors
      • Motor oil
      • Steel
      • Tyres
        • Continental's tyre recycling process
        • Ford makes gaskets and seals from recycled tyres
        • Michelin's TREC project
      • Waste packaging
    • Steel
      • Fuel tanks
      • Seats
      • Wheels
  • Archive
    • Emerging markets
    • Front-end modules
    • IAC develops blow foaming process for air ducts
    • Interior films from 3M
    • Nissan's SpecV version of its GT-R halo car
    • PSA looks for aluminium partners

