Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global body material trends sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



This global market study includes:

Material use as a percentage of vehicle body weight for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest material developments, applications and market trends (including space frames, engine cooling, armour, braking, reinforcing, seating, light-weighting, films, aluminium, carbon fibre, coatings, magnesium, organic materials, plastics and composites, steel and recycling initiatives)

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Isolite Group, Zircotec, Prodrive, JAPIA, Tata Steel, Surface Processing



Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major materials suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Material use forecasts as a percentage of vehicle body weight for the top 14 markets (sectors include steel, iron, aluminium, plastics, glass and other materials)

You can use this materials market report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive materials sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Track key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies 3M Accuride Corporation Aichi Steel AK Steel Aleris Arconic Inc Asahi Kasei Plastics Autoneum BASF SE Benteler Biomer Bodine Aluminum Bridgestone CIE Automotive SA ContiTech Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc Covestro Dow Automotive Systems Drxlmaier Group DuPont (E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company) Evonik Faurecia Fosun Freudenberg & Co. KG Gestamp Automocion Henkel Honeywell Hyundai Steel International Automotive Components JFE Steel Corporation Kobe Steel Lanxess LG Chem Magna International Inc. Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Martinrea Metaldyne Minda Corporation Mitsui Chemicals NanoSteel Company Novares Novelis NSG Oerlikon Balzers Posco PPG Industries Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Products PT Astra Otoparts SABIC Saint-Gobain Samvardhana Motherson Group Shiloh Industries Showa Denko Solvay Stadco Sumitomo Corporation Tata Steel Teijin Tenedora Nemak ThyssenKrupp AG Toray Industries Toyo Tire & Rubber Toyoda Gosei Trelleborg AB Trinseo Victrex Woodbridge Group Yokohama Rubber ZF

Forecasts Aluminium Glass Iron Other materials Plastics Steel

Materials Aluminium Applications Alcoa's MagnaForce Aluminium sheet from Kobe Steel Audi Space Frame Cadillac ATS Constellium's aluminium crash management system Engine cooling Ford F-150 pickup GM's aluminium welding technology Heat shield from Federal-Mogul Honda's steel-aluminium jointing solution Novelis supplying aluminium sheet to General Motors Tesla Model S Turbocharger Carbon fibre Armoured vehicles Bentley's solutions BMW's solutions Body panels Carbon ceramic disc brakes Daimler's solutions Ford's solutions GM's solutions Coatings Colour trends BASF's research DuPont's research PPG's research Other Magnesium Roofs Seating Organic materials Acoustical foam Doors Ecological plastic in the Prius Engine parts Floor mats Ford's approach to using alternative materials Instrument panels Interiors Mercedes-Benz uses coconut matting, crushed olive stones and even sawdust Seating Tyres Other materials Alternative material to nylon 12 resin BASF's car seat cover ContiTech's double-sided timing belt Plastics and composites Bioplastic for vehicle interior parts Brake pedal Bumper market Charge air ducts Composite material door panels Composite plastic tailgate Door panels Engine cooling Environmentally friendly (green') products Front-end modules Fuel system applications General Motors' 'smart materials' developments Glass fibre compounds Glazing Interior applications Ford and Coca-Cola develop vehicle interior fabric Resins Roof systems Sealing applications Material from Trelleborg Windshield sealing system for the Opel Astra GTC Seat belts Seats Spare wheel tray Spoiler Suspension system Tailgate Technology developments Transmission crossbeam Wheels Recycling Batteries Bumpers Glazing Interiors Motor oil Steel Tyres Continental's tyre recycling process Ford makes gaskets and seals from recycled tyres Michelin's TREC project Waste packaging Steel Fuel tanks Seats Wheels

Archive Emerging markets Front-end modules IAC develops blow foaming process for air ducts Interior films from 3M Nissan's SpecV version of its GT-R halo car PSA looks for aluminium partners



