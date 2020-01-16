New York, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar in the Global LiDAR Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839431/?utm_source=GNW





This research found that the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is witnessing rapid growth in terms of technology, particularly in the developed markets of North America, China, and Europe.Most manufacturers, suppliers, and technology providers are charting a path toward full automation.



While current ADAS systems provide Levels 0 through 2 autonomy, with capabilities such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning systems, blind spot detection, and alerts for drowsy drivers, many companies are seeking to achieve higher levels of autonomy that minimize the need for driver oversight. Today’s systems primarily use radar or cameras that perceive surroundings to improve navigation, though each has inherent limitations: radar can perceive objects in ranges of up to 300 meters but cannot distinguish between pedestrian positions (e.g., crossing a road versus walking on a sidewalk) or various modes of transportation (e.g., motorcycles, trucks, buses, bikes, or commercial vehicles); although camera systems rectify this issue, rain, snow, and clouds can reduce their range from 200 meters to less than 50 meters. Manufacturers are continuing their pursuit of the best sensor combination for their automated driving programs; offering only a camera, radar, and a few ultrasonic sensors is no longer sufficient. The recent introduction of the far superior light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors is another step toward highly intelligent autonomous or self-driving cars in which driver input becomes secondary to the vehicle’s perception of the road ahead. Although LIDAR has better performance ratings than other ADAS sensors, it is expensive. Frost & Sullivan notes that smaller and more affordable LiDAR sensors are needed in this growing market. Together with camera and radar, LiDAR will be a core technology in providing 360-degree view to enhance safety. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839431/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001