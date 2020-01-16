New York, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market by Offerings, Solution, Technology : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05836997/?utm_source=GNW



The global artificial intelligence (AI) in BFSI market was valued at $17,765.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $247,366.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 38.0% from 2019 to 2026. Artificial intelligence is the recreation of human intelligence that perform tasks like humans. In financial institutions and other major finance industries, AI has become a core adaption and is expected to change the overall scenario of product and service offerings. For instance, insurance companies are improving risk models to maintain customer loyalty and client satisfaction with the help of advanced AI technological platforms.



Various fraud detection, risk mitigation, back-end office works with thousands of people processing customer requests are improved with the help of AI enabled technologies such as chatbots, machine learning, and other such technologies, which boosts the growth of the market. In addition, the reduction in the tendency of human errors by automation of backend processes and enhancement in proactive customer experience is expected to drive the growth of the AI in the BFSI market. However, rise in security concerns, inadequacy of trust while issuing customer data, and higher cost for implementation of AI technologies is expected to restrain the market growth. New entrants like FinTech (Financial Technology) with advance features in the market, new initiatives in government regulations, and existing traditional banking system provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The global artificial intelligence (AI) in BFSI market is segmented on the basis of offerings, solution, technology, and region. On the basis of offerings, it is segmented into hardware, software, and services. By service providers, it is segmented into chatbots, fraud detection & prevention, anti-money laundering, customer relationship management, data analytics & prediction, and others. By technology, it is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context aware processing. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Offerings

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

• By Solution

o Chatbots

o Fraud Detection & Prevention

o Anti-Money Laundering

o Customer Relationship Management

o Data Analytics & Prediction

o Others

• By Technology

o Deep Learning

o Querying Method

o Natural Language Processing

o Context Aware Processing

• By Region

o North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o India

o China

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

• Alphabet Inc. (Google)

• Baidu, Inc.

• Inbenta Technologies, Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Palantir Technologies Inc.

• SAP SE

• salesforce.com, inc.



The other players in the market include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

• Lexalytics Inc.

• Digital Reasoning Inc.

• Interaction LLC, Inc.

• Ipsoft Inc.

• Zest Finance

