Rueil Malmaison, 16 January 2020

Jocelyne Vassoille appointed Vice-President, Human Resources, VINCI

Xavier Huillard, VINCI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has appointed Jocelyne Vassoille as the Group’s Vice-President, Human Resources. She replaces Franck Mougin, who has held this position since 2009. She also joins VINCI’s Executive Committee.

After graduating in engineering, Jocelyne Vassoille started her career in aviation and human resources consulting. In 1996, she joined Danone, where she alternated between positions in corporate services and operational divisions in France and overseas. She was then appointed International Development Director of Human Resources in the “Fresh Dairy Products” Division and for the Group Sales and Marketing functions.

In 2008, Jocelyne Vassoille moved to LVMH as Director of Human Resources in charge of Group Talent Acquisition and HR Development and the “Selective Distribution”, “Perfumes and Cosmetics” divisions. She was subsequently appointed Director of Human Resources at Parfums Christian Dior.

In 2013, she became Director of Human Resources and CSR, and then Communications at Vivarte.

In 2016, Jocelyne Vassoille was appointed Director of Human Resources of L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Division.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing over 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

Attachment