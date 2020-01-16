Press Release



Extraordinary General Meeting of McPhy: all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors were approved

La Motte Fanjas, January 16, 2020 – 5:45 pm CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartiment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329) is a specialist in hydrogen production and distribution equipment.

The Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of McPhy was held today at the head office of the Company, 1115, Route de Saint-Thomas – 26190 La Motte Fanjas (Drôme), France.

Shareholders present or represented totaling 7,545,461 (43.47%) voting rights, have adopted with a large majority all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors including the issuance of 14,773,307 stock warrants (“BSA”) announced in the Press release dated November 6, 2019.

It should be noted that the issuance and the allocation of the stock warrants is part of the capital increase through the issuance of new ordinary shares without preferential subscription rights in favour of qualified investors carried out by the Company on November 6, 2019.

In this context, a Board of Directors of the Company was held today in order to implement the resolution relating to the issuance of these stock warrants and to proceed with their allocation to the Company’s shareholders who have benefited from this right.

On December 20, 2019, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the “AMF”) approved the prospectus no.19-582 filed on the occasion of the admission to the regulated market of Euronext in Paris of the new shares resulting from the exercise of the stock warrants (Press release dated December 23, 2019).

Upcoming financial communication

2019 annual revenues: Tuesday January 28, 2020, after market.

About McPhy

In the framework of the energy transition, and as a leading supplier of hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy contributes to the deployment of clean hydrogen throughout the world.



Thanks to its wide range of products and services dedicated to the hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility and industrial hydrogen markets, McPhy provides turnkey solutions to its clients. These solutions are tailored to our client applications: renewable energy surplus storage and valorization, fuel cell car refueling, raw material for industrial sites.



As a designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production units based in Europe (France, Italy, Germany).



The company’s international subsidiaries ensure a global sales coverage of McPhy’s innovative hydrogen solutions.



McPhy is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Segment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329; ticker: MCPHY).





